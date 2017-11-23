F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso denies losing F1 focus
Posted by: Admin on Nov 25, 2017 - 07:22 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso denies losing F1 focus


Fernando Alonso has denied he is spreading himself too thin across other disciplines.

Last year, Alonso did the Indy 500, next year Daytona and Le Mans are on the cards, he has a kart track back in Spain, and his new fashion brand Kimoa has now become a multi-year McLaren sponsor.

 

The 36-year-old denies he is spreading his focus too thin.

"No. The key is the concentration when you lower your visor," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"In the car you always return to your environment and can concentrate without problems."

McLaren boss Zak Brown also dismissed the notion that Alonso is slowly withdrawing his focus from F1.

"We have the basis for a long-term agreement," he told AS newspaper. "Next year will not be his last year, for sure.

"I would like Fernando to finish his career with McLaren and then I think he will keep driving.

"There are some drivers like Nico Rosberg who simply stop. I think for Lewis it will be the same.

"But I think Fernando is one of those rare drivers like Mario Andretti who will want to race in other categories," Brown explained.

"He may be 36, but his body is only 22. I think he has a lot of time to keep driving."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy