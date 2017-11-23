F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
2017 F1: Liberty ready to reveal new F1 logo
Posted by: Admin on Nov 25, 2017 - 07:23 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Liberty ready to reveal new F1 logo


F1's new owners are preparing to reveal a new official logo for the sport in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, we reported that three potential new logos - to replace the familiar 'Flying 1' logo introduced under Bernie Ecclestone - were being considered.

 

New F1 supremo Chase Carey confirmed that Liberty Media is now ready to unveil the new logo.

"We want to provide a fresh energy to the sport and thought the new logo was a great way to emphasise that," he told British television Sky in Abu Dhabi.

However, with fans denouncing the proposed new logos, Cary admitted that replacing Ecclestone's well-liked trademark will be controversial.

"For sure, any time you change you are always going to get a mixed set of views," said Carey.

"We are not looking to change the sport, we are looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a sport that is a great sport. We think we can enhance and better it."



