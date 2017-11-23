F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Verstappen off the pace as 2017 ends
Posted by: Admin on Nov 26, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Verstappen off the pace as 2017 ends


Max Verstappen's recent run of top form has ended in Abu Dhabi.

After a tough start to 2017, the Dutchman has been in top form more recently, winning in Malaysia and Mexico.

 

But he seems to have failed to get to grips with Abu Dhabi, the scene of the 2017 finale.

"What has worked for me all year does not work here," Verstappen told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper after qualifying.

"For one reason or another, we have not managed to find my kind of setup. I suppose it happens sometimes."

Told that it's not a good way to head into the winter period, 20-year-old Verstappen answered: "You always have to stay positive.

"Maybe the long runs will be better.

"I don't know if the podium is possible. I have no idea," he added.

One positive is that, amid Renault's recent reliability troubles, the French engine supplier is allowing Red Bull to use 100 per cent throttle this weekend.

"I think so, yes," Verstappen confirmed.

"I have not had any problems this weekend. I think we should definitely get full power in the beginning, and we can then always put the engine in safe mode if we need to."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy