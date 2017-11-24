2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Sauber Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Weather: dry, 26-25°C air, 44-29°C track



The Sauber F1 Team finished qualifying ahead of the 2017 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi in P18 (Pascal Wehrlein) and P19 (Marcus Ericsson). Just like today’s qualifying, the twilight race will start at 5 pm local time (2 pm CET).



Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 19th in Q1 (1:39.994 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 19th (1:40.789 min / supersoft tyres / 21 laps)

“It was a decent qualifying session. I was not completely happy with the balance of the car in FP3 so we made some changes for qualifying. I felt more comfortable in the car after that, which shows us that we are moving in the right direction. In qualifying, my lap time improved with each lap. The final lap in Q1 was a good one, but in the end it was not enough to make it to Q2 today. I am looking forward to fighting back tomorrow.”



Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 18th in Q1 (1:39.930 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 16th (1:40.307 min / supersoft tyres / 20 laps)

“Qualifying today was alright. Of course, I am not satisfied with the qualifying result – however, we knew that we would have some difficulties getting the tyres into the right operating window due to the drop in temperature that occurs in Abu Dhabi in the afternoons. The race will be at the same time of day as today’s qualifying, so we will see what is possible. I will give my all to finish the race in the best possible position.”







