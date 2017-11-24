2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed the final pole

position of the 2017 season, around 2.5 seconds faster than last year’s pole time, using

the same P Zero Purple ultrasoft compound choice as one year ago.

The ultrasoft was the tyre used by all the drivers from start to finish of the session, which

began in daylight and then ended under the lights as the sun set. As usual here, track

temperatures fell progressively during the session.

A one-stop strategy will be the quickest way to run tomorrow’s race, especially with Yas

Marina not being the easiest circuit to overtake on.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“Qualifying went exactly as we expected it to: there wasn’t a huge degree of track

evolution and the lap record dropped further, with ultrasofts used from start to finish. The

ultrasofts were in fact capable of more than one flying lap, which is why we saw some

drivers alternating push laps with cool-down laps. We should see a one-stop ultrasoftsupersoft

strategy for most drivers, but the low degradation also means that the pit stop

window is pretty wide, so drivers should be able to make their stop more or less when

they want to.”







