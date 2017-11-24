|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed the final pole
position of the 2017 season, around 2.5 seconds faster than last year’s pole time, using
the same P Zero Purple ultrasoft compound choice as one year ago.
The ultrasoft was the tyre used by all the drivers from start to finish of the session, which
began in daylight and then ended under the lights as the sun set. As usual here, track
temperatures fell progressively during the session.
A one-stop strategy will be the quickest way to run tomorrow’s race, especially with Yas
Marina not being the easiest circuit to overtake on.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“Qualifying went exactly as we expected it to: there wasn’t a huge degree of track
evolution and the lap record dropped further, with ultrasofts used from start to finish. The
ultrasofts were in fact capable of more than one flying lap, which is why we saw some
drivers alternating push laps with cool-down laps. We should see a one-stop ultrasoftsupersoft
strategy for most drivers, but the low degradation also means that the pit stop
window is pretty wide, so drivers should be able to make their stop more or less when
they want to.”
