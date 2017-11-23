|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
By Mike Sulka
The Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit will be the 9th race held at the road course. The track completed in 2009 is a 3.451 mile / 5.554 km anti-clockwise road course with 21 non-descript turns designed by Hermann Tilke. One interesting trait, the second longest straight that drivers will encounter this year is after Turn Seven. The grandstands are sold out which means 60,000 tickets have been sold.
Previous winners in the field include: Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2010, 2013), Lewis Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016), Kimi Raikkonen (2012) and Nico Rosberg (2015). Seven of the eight wins have come from the front row (Raikkonen started fourth in 2012), which has much to do with the lack of overtaking opportunities that this tight winding track provides.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took Pole with a blistering lap during qualifying, he was nearly two tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton.
Our pick for today's race win is Hamilton since Bottas can't keep up this pace the whole race. Either way, it will be a Mercedes parade.
So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP is about to begin!
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Qualifying Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:37.356
|1:36.822
|1:36.231
|18
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:37.391
|1:36.742
|1:36.403
|19
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:37.817
|1:37.023
|1:36.777
|18
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.016
|1:37.583
|1:36.959
|16
|5
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:37.453
|1:37.302
|1:36.985
|17
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:38.021
|1:37.777
|1:37.328
|19
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:38.781
|1:38.138
|1:38.282
|14
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:38.601
|1:38.359
|1:38.374
|17
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:38.896
|1:38.392
|1:38.397
|17
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:38.629
|1:38.565
|1:38.550
|18
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:38.820
|1:38.636
|12
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:38.810
|1:38.725
|9
|13
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:38.777
|1:38.808
|9
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:39.395
|1:39.298
|16
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:39.503
|1:39.646
|14
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:39.516
|10
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:39.724
|9
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:39.930
|9
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:39.994
|9
|20
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:40.471
|8
Q1 107% Time - 1:44.170
