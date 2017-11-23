2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview

2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview



By Mike Sulka



The Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit will be the 9th race held at the road course. The track completed in 2009 is a 3.451 mile / 5.554 km anti-clockwise road course with 21 non-descript turns designed by Hermann Tilke. One interesting trait, the second longest straight that drivers will encounter this year is after Turn Seven. The grandstands are sold out which means 60,000 tickets have been sold.



Previous winners in the field include: Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2010, 2013), Lewis Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016), Kimi Raikkonen (2012) and Nico Rosberg (2015). Seven of the eight wins have come from the front row (Raikkonen started fourth in 2012), which has much to do with the lack of overtaking opportunities that this tight winding track provides.



Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took Pole with a blistering lap during qualifying, he was nearly two tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton.



Our pick for today's race win is Hamilton since Bottas can't keep up this pace the whole race. Either way, it will be a Mercedes parade.



POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:37.356 1:36.822 1:36.231 18 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:37.391 1:36.742 1:36.403 19 3 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:37.817 1:37.023 1:36.777 18 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.016 1:37.583 1:36.959 16 5 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:37.453 1:37.302 1:36.985 17 6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:38.021 1:37.777 1:37.328 19 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:38.781 1:38.138 1:38.282 14 8 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:38.601 1:38.359 1:38.374 17 9 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:38.896 1:38.392 1:38.397 17 10 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:38.629 1:38.565 1:38.550 18 11 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:38.820 1:38.636 12 12 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:38.810 1:38.725 9 13 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:38.777 1:38.808 9 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:39.395 1:39.298 16 15 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:39.503 1:39.646 14 16 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:39.516 10 17 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:39.724 9 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:39.930 9 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:39.994 9 20 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:40.471 8



