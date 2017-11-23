F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 26, 2017 - 06:57 AM
By Mike Sulka

The Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit will be the 9th race held at the road course. The track completed in 2009 is a 3.451 mile / 5.554 km anti-clockwise road course with 21 non-descript turns designed by Hermann Tilke. One interesting trait, the second longest straight that drivers will encounter this year is after Turn Seven. The grandstands are sold out which means 60,000 tickets have been sold.

Previous winners in the field include: Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2010, 2013), Lewis Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016), Kimi Raikkonen (2012) and Nico Rosberg (2015). Seven of the eight wins have come from the front row (Raikkonen started fourth in 2012), which has much to do with the lack of overtaking opportunities that this tight winding track provides.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took Pole with a blistering lap during qualifying, he was nearly two tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton.

Our pick for today's race win is Hamilton since Bottas can't keep up this pace the whole race. Either way, it will be a Mercedes parade.

So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP is about to begin!

 





























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:37.3561:36.8221:36.23118
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:37.3911:36.7421:36.40319
35Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:37.8171:37.0231:36.77718
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.0161:37.5831:36.95916
57Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:37.4531:37.3021:36.98517
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:38.0211:37.7771:37.32819
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:38.7811:38.1381:38.28214
811Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:38.6011:38.3591:38.37417
931Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:38.8961:38.3921:38.39717
1019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:38.6291:38.5651:38.55018
1114Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:38.8201:38.63612
1255Carlos SainzRENAULT1:38.8101:38.7259
132Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:38.7771:38.8089
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:39.3951:39.29816
1518Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:39.5031:39.64614
168Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:39.51610
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:39.7249
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:39.9309
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:39.9949
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:40.4718


Q1 107% Time - 1:44.170





