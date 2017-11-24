2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win!

Mercedes parade. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 got a clean start from Pole and drove to an uncontested victory at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For Bottas, it is his third win of the 2017 season, and third of his Formula One F1 career.



For Mercedes, it was the team's fourth one-two finish of the season. In 2016, the team recorded eight one-two finishes.



Lewis Hamilton would pick up his 13th podium and 117th of his career. Hamilton is second on the all-time podium list.



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would pick up his 13th podium of the season, and 99th of his career. Vettel is fourth on the all-time list, just behind Alain Prost (106).



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari would finish fourth with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) rounding out the top five.



Recap



The top six would get away and retain their qualifying positions. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would retain the lead from Pole. Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1) would spin at Turn Three and continue.



On Lap 15, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would be the first of the leaders to stop for supersoft Pirelli tyres. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) would stop the next time by. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would stay out until Lap 20. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would be next.



Ricciardo would retire on Lap 22 with a hydraulics problem. Bottas would take advantage of the local yellow and stop while Lewis Hamilton would stay out and inherit the lead. Hamilton was too close to double-pit with Bottas. On Lap 25, Hamilton would stop and return in second position.



The order would remain Bottas, Hamilton, Vettel and Raikkonen to the end.



Victory for Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes!



2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Race Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 55 1:34:14.062 25 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 55 +3.899s 18 3 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 55 +19.330s 15 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 55 +45.386s 12 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 55 +46.269s 10 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 55 +85.713s 8 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 55 +92.062s 6 8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 55 +98.911s 4 9 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 54 +1 LAP 2 10 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 54 +1 LAP 1 11 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 54 +1 LAP 0 12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 54 +1 LAP 0 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 54 +1 LAP 0 14 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 54 +1 LAP 0 15 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 54 +1 LAP 0 16 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 54 +1 LAP 0 17 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 54 +1 LAP 0 18 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 54 +1 LAP 0 NC 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 31 DNF 0 NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 20 DNF 0

