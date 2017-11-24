F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win!
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 26, 2017 - 09:31 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win!


Mercedes parade. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 got a clean start from Pole and drove to an uncontested victory at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For Bottas, it is his third win of the 2017 season, and third of his Formula One F1 career.

For Mercedes, it was the team's fourth one-two finish of the season. In 2016, the team recorded eight one-two finishes.

Lewis Hamilton would pick up his 13th podium and 117th of his career. Hamilton is second on the all-time podium list.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would pick up his 13th podium of the season, and 99th of his career. Vettel is fourth on the all-time list, just behind Alain Prost (106).

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari would finish fourth with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) rounding out the top five.

By Mike Sulka

Recap

The top six would get away and retain their qualifying positions. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would retain the lead from Pole. Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1) would spin at Turn Three and continue.

On Lap 15, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would be the first of the leaders to stop for supersoft Pirelli tyres. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) would stop the next time by. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would stay out until Lap 20. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would be next.

Ricciardo would retire on Lap 22 with a hydraulics problem. Bottas would take advantage of the local yellow and stop while Lewis Hamilton would stay out and inherit the lead. Hamilton was too close to double-pit with Bottas. On Lap 25, Hamilton would stop and return in second position.

The order would remain Bottas, Hamilton, Vettel and Raikkonen to the end.

Victory for Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes!

The 2017 Formula One F1 season has reached its conclusion. Thank for following PaddockTalk.com.

 


























2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Race Results
POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES551:34:14.06225
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES55+3.899s18
35Sebastian VettelFERRARI55+19.330s15
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI55+45.386s12
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER55+46.269s10
627Nico HulkenbergRENAULT55+85.713s8
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes55+92.062s6
831Esteban OconForce India Mercedes55+98.911s4
914Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA54+1 LAP2
1019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES54+1 LAP1
118Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI54+1 LAP0
122Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA54+1 LAP0
1320Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI54+1 LAP0
1494Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI54+1 LAP0
1528Brendon HartleyToro Rosso54+1 LAP0
1610Pierre GaslyToro Rosso54+1 LAP0
179Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI54+1 LAP0
1818Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES54+1 LAP0
NC55Carlos SainzRENAULT31DNF0
NC3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER20DNF0

* Provisional results



PaddockTalk Perspective


