|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win!
Mercedes parade. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 got a clean start from Pole and drove to an uncontested victory at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For Bottas, it is his third win of the 2017 season, and third of his Formula One F1 career.
For Mercedes, it was the team's fourth one-two finish of the season. In 2016, the team recorded eight one-two finishes.
Lewis Hamilton would pick up his 13th podium and 117th of his career. Hamilton is second on the all-time podium list.
Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would pick up his 13th podium of the season, and 99th of his career. Vettel is fourth on the all-time list, just behind Alain Prost (106).
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari would finish fourth with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) rounding out the top five.
By Mike Sulka
Recap
The top six would get away and retain their qualifying positions. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would retain the lead from Pole. Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1) would spin at Turn Three and continue.
On Lap 15, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would be the first of the leaders to stop for supersoft Pirelli tyres. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) would stop the next time by. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would stay out until Lap 20. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would be next.
Ricciardo would retire on Lap 22 with a hydraulics problem. Bottas would take advantage of the local yellow and stop while Lewis Hamilton would stay out and inherit the lead. Hamilton was too close to double-pit with Bottas. On Lap 25, Hamilton would stop and return in second position.
The order would remain Bottas, Hamilton, Vettel and Raikkonen to the end.
Victory for Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes!
The 2017 Formula One F1 season has reached its conclusion. Thank for following PaddockTalk.com.
|
|
|2017 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Formula One Race Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|55
|1:34:14.062
|25
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|55
|+3.899s
|18
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|55
|+19.330s
|15
|4
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|55
|+45.386s
|12
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|55
|+46.269s
|10
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|55
|+85.713s
|8
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|55
|+92.062s
|6
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|55
|+98.911s
|4
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|54
|+1 LAP
|2
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|54
|+1 LAP
|1
|11
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|12
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|14
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|15
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|17
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|54
|+1 LAP
|0
|NC
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|31
|DNF
|0
|NC
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|20
|DNF
|0
* Provisional results
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|