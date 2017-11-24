2017 F1: Alonso, McLaren disagree over full WEC campaign

Posted by: Admin on Nov 26, 2017 - 09:52 AM 2017 F1: Alonso, McLaren disagree over full WEC campaign



McLaren and Fernando Alonso continue to disagree about whether the Spanish driver should complete the full world endurance championship in 2018. McLaren executive Zak Brown said in Abu Dhabi that the British team is "open" to Alonso doing Le Mans, as McLaren and Toyota are "not competitors".



But it seems that Alonso also wants to do the full WEC calendar, where interestingly there is only one date clash with next year's F1 calendar. "We would need to study the calendars carefully," Alonso said in Abu Dhabi. "It would be nice. Probably. I would like it." While Alonso's personal friend Brown might be open to the idea, McLaren team boss Eric Boullier is less enthusiastic. "First of all, as you yourself pointed out, the calendars still intersect, so he would not be able to do the full season," he said. "Of course, we all know that Fernando likes to race every weekend. I think 52 weekends a year would not be enough for him," Boullier added. "We know that one day he wants to race at Le Mans, but we have not received any official requests yet. Nobody has asked us. So I cannot comment on these rumours."



PaddockTalk Perspective



