"Losing free TV in Germany would be quite a blow," said Mercedes' Toto Wolff.
"We would like to maintain the status quo," he told SID news agency.
F1 chief executive Chase Carey told DPA news agency in Abu Dhabi: "Every market is different and we have more and more platforms, from free to pay TV and various digital services."
Asked about rumours Carey is working on a deal similar to the one in Britain, where only some of the races are live on free TV, he answered: "I don't want to speculate on that.
"We want to get things done first and then talk about it with you."
