Posted by: Admin on Nov 26, 2017 - 09:53 AM 2017 F1: German fans could lose F1 TV coverage



German fans could find that formula one is not on television in 2018. Even the pay broadcaster Sky is currently in talks with Liberty Media, with that deal as well as the one with free-to-air network RTL running out after Sunday's Abu Dhabi grand prix.



"Losing free TV in Germany would be quite a blow," said Mercedes' Toto Wolff. "We would like to maintain the status quo," he told SID news agency. F1 chief executive Chase Carey told DPA news agency in Abu Dhabi: "Every market is different and we have more and more platforms, from free to pay TV and various digital services." Asked about rumours Carey is working on a deal similar to the one in Britain, where only some of the races are live on free TV, he answered: "I don't want to speculate on that. "We want to get things done first and then talk about it with you."



