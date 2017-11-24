F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Christopher Bell takes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title; Chase Briscoe gets first win (Nov 18, 2017)
· Ganassi, Team Danica discuss possibilities for 2018 partnership (Nov 18, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 F1: No contract decisions 'in coming months'
Posted by: Admin on Nov 26, 2017 - 09:53 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: No contract decisions 'in coming months'


Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull are in stalemate over a potential contract beyond 2018 for the Australian driver.

Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 caught Ricciardo by surprise, and he is now hinting that he is open to talks with Mercedes and Ferrari about 2019.

 

"I very much doubt I will decide anything in the coming months," he said at the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.

"First I want to know more about who will have the best car in 2019. I'm not going to pretend that I'm smarter than everyone and have every option at my disposal, but I just think there's enough time," Ricciardo added.

He said that as well as Red Bull, he is eyeing "two other teams" for 2019.

"The most important thing next year is to stay at a high level so that the interest in me also remains high," said Ricciardo.

"Wherever I sign, it's unlikely it will be a one-year contract," he said. "Perhaps it is that team that will have me at the peak of my career, so that's why I want to make the most of it and not rush."

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko was also asked about Ricciardo's situation in Abu Dhabi, saying negotiations will take place at some point in the future.

"It was important for us to extend the contract with Max," he told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, "and now we will negotiate with Daniel. He is our preferred candidate but we have alternatives."



