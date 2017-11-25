2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 26, 2017 - 02:58 PM 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap



– The 2017 season concluded with a win for Mercedes

driver Valtteri Bottas from pole, using the expected ultrasoft-supersoft one-stopper.

The vast majority of drivers adopted this strategy, with the very low wear and degradation

on the smooth asphalt of the Yas Marina circuit confirmed in the race, where track

temperatures fell from daylight into darkness.

Just three drivers started on the supersoft, while Williams driver Lance Stroll was the only

driver to stop more than once: making three pit stops in total.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“No surprises at all for anyone during the last race of the season, with Bottas taking a

deserved win from pole using a one-stop strategy. Coming into this race, we thought there

would be a wide pit stop window, and this proved to be exactly the case. We saw a few

teams trying to gain track position by attempting to undercut their direct rivals, but on the

whole, nobody could really make this tactic stick. Our attention now focuses firmly on 2018,

with drivers remaining here to test the new tyre range for the first time, which we presented

on Thursday. The softer compounds will be particularly well suited to this track, and it will

be very interesting to see how the new hypersoft goes: what we learn from this test will

start to influence where we nominate it next year.”







PaddockTalk Perspective



