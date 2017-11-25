|
2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap
– The 2017 season concluded with a win for Mercedes
driver Valtteri Bottas from pole, using the expected ultrasoft-supersoft one-stopper.
The vast majority of drivers adopted this strategy, with the very low wear and degradation
on the smooth asphalt of the Yas Marina circuit confirmed in the race, where track
temperatures fell from daylight into darkness.
Just three drivers started on the supersoft, while Williams driver Lance Stroll was the only
driver to stop more than once: making three pit stops in total.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“No surprises at all for anyone during the last race of the season, with Bottas taking a
deserved win from pole using a one-stop strategy. Coming into this race, we thought there
would be a wide pit stop window, and this proved to be exactly the case. We saw a few
teams trying to gain track position by attempting to undercut their direct rivals, but on the
whole, nobody could really make this tactic stick. Our attention now focuses firmly on 2018,
with drivers remaining here to test the new tyre range for the first time, which we presented
on Thursday. The softer compounds will be particularly well suited to this track, and it will
be very interesting to see how the new hypersoft goes: what we learn from this test will
start to influence where we nominate it next year.”
