2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 26, 2017 - 03:01 PM 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Race Recap



Brendon Hartley (STR12-04, Car 28)

Race: 15th

“It was always going to be an uphill struggle for us to hang on to that sixth place in the Championship and it’s a real shame to lose it…I’m obviously massively disappointed. On the positive side, I have to say that during these last few weeks with the team I’ve learned a lot and already feel like at home – this is something very important to take into next year. Going back to this weekend, I had a pretty clean race. I was in a train of cars – a McLaren, a Haas, a Sauber, myself and Pierre behind… It’s just very tricky to overtake here with these big downforce cars. It’s been a massive learning curve for me during these last few weeks and I’m well overdue a holiday! I’m looking forward to recovering, having some down time, preparing well for 2018 and coming back even stronger for my first full F1 season!”



Pierre Gasly (STR12-01, Car 10)

Race: 16th

“I’m really disappointed with the fact of not being able to keep sixth place in the Championship… This was the target – we knew it would be tough, but in the end it wasn’t possible. We struggled a lot in today’s race, it’s been a really tough day and I’m not satisfied with I did. I pushed too much and did a mistake which cost me a lot of time. It’s frustrating to end the season like this and I feel sorry for the team for not having achieved the target. On the positive, these last races with Toro Rosso have been very useful for me to gain plenty of experience and this will definitely help me to start next year on the right foot. I’m already looking forward to 2018.”









PaddockTalk Perspective



