2017 F1: Vandoorne 'felt self-doubt' during tough 2017

Nov 26, 2017



Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted his first full season in F1 tested his self-confidence. A standout junior driver, the Belgian struck early trouble this year as he struggled to adapt to F1, McLaren-Honda, and having Fernando Alonso as his teammate.



Asked what 2017 taught him, the 25-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws: "That you should never doubt yourself. "That you have to stick to your self-confidence, no matter what, and I did that. "Ok, in those first difficult months I felt a bit of doubt here and there, but I also said to myself that it is not possible that I lost all my talent over one winter time. "It has made me stronger for the rest of my career, and for the day that I get a car to fight for wins. I have learned a lot from all those problems, how to deal with them and how to find a solution," Vandoorne added.



