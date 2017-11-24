|
Asked what 2017 taught him, the 25-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws: "That you should never doubt yourself.
"That you have to stick to your self-confidence, no matter what, and I did that.
"Ok, in those first difficult months I felt a bit of doubt here and there, but I also said to myself that it is not possible that I lost all my talent over one winter time.
"It has made me stronger for the rest of my career, and for the day that I get a car to fight for wins. I have learned a lot from all those problems, how to deal with them and how to find a solution," Vandoorne added.
