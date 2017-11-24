F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Vandoorne 'felt self-doubt' during tough 2017
Posted by: Admin on Nov 26, 2017 - 09:32 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Vandoorne 'felt self-doubt' during tough 2017


Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted his first full season in F1 tested his self-confidence.

A standout junior driver, the Belgian struck early trouble this year as he struggled to adapt to F1, McLaren-Honda, and having Fernando Alonso as his teammate.

 

Asked what 2017 taught him, the 25-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws: "That you should never doubt yourself.

"That you have to stick to your self-confidence, no matter what, and I did that.

"Ok, in those first difficult months I felt a bit of doubt here and there, but I also said to myself that it is not possible that I lost all my talent over one winter time.

"It has made me stronger for the rest of my career, and for the day that I get a car to fight for wins. I have learned a lot from all those problems, how to deal with them and how to find a solution," Vandoorne added.



