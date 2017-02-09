|
And now in Abu Dhabi, the next rumours unfolded.
It was announced that McLaren protege Lando Norris is joining the Formula 2 team Carlin for 2018, where his teammate will be the Petrobras-linked Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara.
Brazilian TV reported from Abu Dhabi that Sette Camara, Petrobras and McLaren are all being linked with a F1 deal for 2018.
Also in Abu Dhabi, McLaren executive Zak Brown hinted that the British team is working on some key deals.
"Commercially we've had a good Q4," he said.
"We have signed two sponsors that we haven't announced yet so I think people can expect to see more great brands on the McLaren race car next year."
