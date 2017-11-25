F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Todt denies Halo will be scrapped
Posted by: Admin on Nov 27, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Todt denies Halo will be scrapped


Jean Todt has dismissed rumours the controversial Halo concept will be scrapped ahead of the 2018 season.

In a garage test in Abu Dhabi, Valtteri Bottas failed to get out of a Halo-equipped Mercedes within the prescribed 7 seconds.

 

Amid existing concerns about the aesthetics of the cockpit protection solution, and the fact the extra weight will make next year's cars slower, it all triggered rumours Halo could be scrapped at the eleventh hour.

"There is no way back," FIA president Todt is quoted by Speed Week.

"The Halo is coming and it is staying. Why? Because it offers incredible value for safety.

"I am fascinated by what has been written about it," said the Frenchman, addressing the criticism. "The Halo is simply part of the natural continuity of formula one.

"Of course it does not have to be the final word either. If we find a better solution then we will introduce it," Todt added.



