F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win! (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Petrobras to sponsor McLaren in 2018 ? (Nov 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Hamilton under pressure to use number 1
Posted by: Admin on Nov 28, 2017 - 06:15 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hamilton under pressure to use number 1


Lewis Hamilton says he still does not want to wear the number 1 in 2018.

Traditionally in F1, the world champion wears the number 1 the following year.

 

But since drivers have been allowed to personalise their permanent numbers a few years ago, champions actually had the option of not wearing number 1.

Hamilton is among the drivers who have built their number - in the Briton's case '44' - into a personal brand, and the Mercedes driver says he wants to keep it for 2018.

"My engineers want me to and some other people want me to," he admitted to Brazil's Globo.

"They're trying to get me to put the number 1 on the car, but I don't plan to change. The 44 is personal. Everyone has a lucky number.

"Maybe I'll put the 1 in the 44 or something -- maybe we can play around and do something like that. But I really don't like this number 1 thing. Other drivers have had it in the past but 44, that's mine," Hamilton smiled.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy