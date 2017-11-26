F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win! (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Vettel, Ferrari on Top (Nov 24, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title (Nov 19, 2017)
· 2017 Homestead: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron wins emotional battle for XFINITY title, as Cole Custer dominates (Nov 18, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Petrobras to sponsor McLaren in 2018 ? (Nov 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Honda 'wasn't ready for top team'
Posted by: Admin on Nov 28, 2017 - 06:19 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Honda 'wasn't ready for top team'


Despite the McLaren split, Honda thinks it has finally found the right direction in F1.

Although the Japanese marque was effectively dumped by the top British team, Honda's Yusuke Hasegawa is optimistic about the new partnership with Toro Rosso.

 

"The hardest year was undoubtedly the first, but also the third year was not easy," he told Speed Week.

"But I think we were able to recover a bit faster than in previous years."

It means he now has no doubt that Honda will eventually get to grips with F1 in the new era.

"Motor sport means everything to Honda. It's part of our DNA," Hasegawa insists.

"We know that racing is tough sometimes, but it's that challenge in terms of performance and technology that motivates us.

"So it doesn't make sense to give up half way. That does not fit with our mentality."

The Japanese also said he thinks Toro Rosso is a better fit for Honda.

"Toro Rosso has not been around as long and so they are more flexible," said Hasegawa. "It is easier to exchange opinions.

"McLaren is a top team, and Honda was not ready for a top team. That's a fact."

But he also admitted that 2018 will be tough, especially in light of the ever more tightening long-life engine rules.

"Technologically it is not easy and it gets even harder," said Hasegawa. "But we are already working very well with Toro Rosso.

"For us it is very important to stay in formula one. We must continue to dream of becoming world champion," he added. "That's our motivation and what keeps us going."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy