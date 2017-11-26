F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: German broadcaster in talks with F1
Posted by: Admin on Nov 28, 2017 - 06:19 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: German broadcaster in talks with F1


Talks are ongoing between Liberty Media and the broadcaster RTL about extending the free-to-air television deal for Germany.

Long-time RTL pundit Niki Lauda stunned German viewers of Sunday's 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi by announcing his decision to quit the role.

 

At the same time, F1 chief executive Chase Carey was admitting that RTL's contract is yet to be extended for 2018.

"Negotiations are in the pipeline," SID news agency quoted RTL sports chief Manfred Loppe as saying.

"We hope we can still present formula one to Germany's many fans again next year," he added.

"Although the tension dropped slightly at the end of the season, we are satisfied with the numbers for 2017," said Loppe.

The German pay broadcaster Sky also does not have a F1 deal in place for 2018.



