April 8 Run The Course 5K Event to Benefit Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach

Posted by: newsla on Nov 29, 2017 - 06:28 PM



For the first time in more than 35 years, people will have the unique opportunity to run the world-famous Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race circuit when the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach stages its first “Run The Course” 5K event on Sunday, April 8, 2018.



The 5K run joins the Grand Prix Foundation’s popular Monte Carlo Night, taking place April 13 in downtown Long Beach.



Entry fees from the event, organized in conjunction with Run Racing, which puts on the annual JetBlue Long Beach Marathon, will benefit Long Beach area charities that include the Long Beach Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Century Club, Operation Jump Start and many others.



“We’re excited about adding the ‘Run The Course’ event to our charity days lineup,” said Rick Duree, president of the Grand Prix Foundation. “It’s a great way for race fans and runners of all abilities to come out and experience the Grand Prix race course while giving back to the community.”



The 5 km (3.1 mile) race course will incorporate much of the Grand Prix race circuit, starting at the official start/finish line on Shoreline Drive, then heading up Pine Avenue and Seaside Way, returning to Shoreline Drive for the finish.



Entry fees for the “Run The Course” event, as well as additional information, will be available when registration opens in early January.



The 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 13-15.







