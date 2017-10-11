Roush Yates Engines 'Engraves' A Partnership With Tykma Electrox

Roush Yates Engines is pleased to announce a multi-year endorsement program with new partner TYKMA Electrox Industrial Laser Systems. TYKMA Electrox is an industry specialist, with over 40 years of experience in the laser marking and engraving systems. They build superior equipment and provide world-class personalized customer service experience.



“Nine years ago, we purchased our first piece of equipment from Aaron Grimes at TYKMA Electrox,” said Todd English, Vice President Business Development, Roush Yates Engines. “It has been a great experience and an invaluable asset for our engine components and product traceability initiatives. Because of their premium line of products, training and customer service we knew they were the right partner for us on our next laser system.”



Utilizing the latest in MOPA fiber laser technology, TYKMA Electrox machines offer high end design and are packed with cutting edge features and backed with the best warranty in the industry. Having the capability to mark both tall and large components on a variety of substrates, from all metals to most plastics, from anodized to carbide and more, makes this the most versatile engraving and marking machine available.



“We needed a laser marking system that could mark a variety of part sizes, surfaces and graphics,” commented Bob Ucman, Vice President of Manufacturing, Roush Yates Engines. "The system needed to be able to be robotically integrated, while being user friendly for programming. We knew TYKMA was the place to go. The Zetalase XLT meets all our needs. Traceability of our products is critical, and this new system will allow us to mark batches of parts with accuracy and speed, leading to reduced production time and improved efficiencies.”



TYKMA Electrox’s focus is the relationship with customers, as they aim to simplify and streamline the entire process, from the initial contact through the installation of a selected laser system and longevity of equipment. TYKMA Electrox strives to provide a personalized consultative approach to deliver the perfect application to match the needs of each individual customer.



“Customer Service at TYKMA Electrox is the best in the business,” commented Jeff Smith, Maintenance Supervisor, Roush Yates Engines. “After nine years without any down time on our existing piece of equipment, our AC/DC converter went out. Within a few hours, TYKMA Electrox informed us of a source and solution. This service department is a fantastic trouble shooting and diagnostic team.”



“We’re extremely proud to be a partner of Roush Yates Engines,” commented Aaron Grimes, National Sales Manager for TYKMA Electrox. “Roush Yates has a tested and proven commitment to quality and performance through their high-performance engines. Roush Yates chooses partners that mirror their standards and values. We provide the same high level of performance and customer service to our laser marking customers around the world every day. The Zetalase XLT is our top of the line system, featuring a continuous 24” x 24” marking field and a 70W laser for fast processing times. This laser marking system will take the Roush Yates marking, etching and engraving capabilities to the next level and were excited to see them put this tool in action.”





