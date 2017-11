2017 Yas Marina: McLaren Honda Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 29, 2017 - 06:33 PM 2017 Yas Marina: McLaren Honda Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Recap



Drivers Fernando Alonso/Oliver Turvey

Location Yas Marina Circuit, 5.554km/3.451 miles)



Laps/km/miles Fernando 115/639km/392miles, Oliver 105/583km/362miles



Best lap-time Fernando 1m39.762s, Oliver 1m41.914s





PROGRAMME





Today was a very productive day of running for the two McLaren Honda cars on day one of the final tyre test of the season in Abu Dhabi.



To compensate for the lack of test mileage following the cancellation of the scheduled tyre test in Brazil, McLaren Honda ran two cars on separate programmes.



Fernando Alonso conducted a McLaren tyre test in conjunction with Pirelli, to gather data on both 2017 and 2018 specification compounds. Fernando was scheduled to conduct a full dayís running, but made contact with the barrier at Turn 18-19 which curtailed his programme in the late morning. Despite this, the team worked hard to get his car back out on track within two hours and he still managed to perform his full run plan, completing 115 laps.



Oliver Turvey ran a slightly shorter programme for Pirelli in a McLaren Honda chassis Ė the same closed test that would have been conducted in Brazil. He completed a comprehensive run plan with no issues, and clocked a total of 105 laps.



FERNANDO ALONSO



ďTodayís been a very positive day. Itís been very useful for us to have a read on the 2018 tyres. They felt good, I felt the performance was there and

the degradation was under control, so generally I had a good feeling.



ďI had a small kiss with the wall this morning and we lost some track time, but the mechanics did an amazing job to fix the car so we could go out again before lunch, which meant we could complete the full programme.



ďNow the 2017 season is finally over for me, and from today the focus and preparation will be fully on next year. There is one more test day here and I wish Stoffel and Lando a productive day tomorrow Ė Iíll follow the results from home and Iíll be back in the factory soon for seat fit preparations and development work for 2018. Thereís a lot going on and Iím very happy with the direction for next year.Ē



OLIVER TURVEY

TEST AND DEVELOPMENT DRIVER



ďThis opportunity came up quite last-minute, but it was a nice surprise to be able to come to Abu Dhabi for the test. Iíve been working with the team all season Ė itís my eighth year with McLaren Ė and Iíve been doing a lot of work in the simulator developing the car over race weekends with the engineers back at the factory.



ďItís been good to have another opportunity to drive the MCL32 and work with Pirelli on tyre development, and to really get a good feeling for the car. Today has been very beneficial because Iíve driven on this track previously with McLaren, so itís been useful to do long runs, get used to the carís handling and find a rhythm. To do 105 laps is really positive. Braking in these cars that have more downforce than previous years is quite demanding, and after not driving a Formula 1 car for a while itís pretty physical on the neck, but Iíve been well prepared.



ďI can definitely feel the progress thatís been made with the car since I last drove it in Bahrain. Throughout the season weíve been improving the chassis and I could feel that from the first lap this morning. Itís been really useful for me to get back in the car today, and now I can plug that information back into the simulator and be able to help the team continue with the development programme for next yearís car and move things in the right direction.Ē







PaddockTalk Perspective