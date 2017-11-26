|
2017 Yas Marina: Mercedes Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Recap
Lewis drives over 750km on the first tday of post-season testing in Abu Dhabi
Date: Tuesday 28 November 2017
Driver: Lewis Hamilton
Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit
Circuit Length: 5.554km
Laps Completed: 136
Distance Covered: 755km
Best Lap Time: 1:38.551
Weather Conditions: Dry, sunny, hot
Lewis got behind the wheel of the W08 EQ Power+ for one last time and completed a total of 136 laps in this year's post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 355 laps (1972km).
Lewis Hamilton:
I'm not really the biggest fan of testing, but it's been a positive first day of running with these new tyres. We managed to complete plenty of laps and collected lots of data and feedback to ensure we head in the right direction over the winter. We've got a good early understanding of these 2018 Pirelli tyres. On early impression, the new HyperSoft is the best tyre that Pirelli have produced since returning to F1. I found that the other compounds are still a bit too hard for my liking but we're moving in the right direction. It's a nice way to wrap up the season, with one last day in the W08. I'm definitely ready to take a break now, though!
