Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 29, 2017 - 06:36 PM 2017 Yas Marina: Mercedes Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Recap



Valtteri drives the W08 EQ Power+ for one last time as he wraps up this year's post-season test



Date: Wednesday 29 November 2017

Driver: Valtteri Bottas

Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Circuit Length: 5.554km

Laps Completed: 141

Distance Covered: 783km

Best Lap Time: 1:38.490

Weather Conditions: Dry, sunny, hot



Valtteri completed a total of 141 laps in this year's post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit, covering a distance of 783km. Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 379 laps (2105km).



Valtteri Bottas:

It was a really interesting day, trying out the new Pirellis and discovering the differences between this year's and next year's tyres. I could really feel the differences and it was nice to get the feel now rather than next year. We tested all kinds of compounds and learned a lot out of all of them. I myself learned a great deal about the driving style with these new tyres. Now I'm looking forward to get some holidays.









