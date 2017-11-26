|
2017 Yas Marina: Mercedes Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Recap
Valtteri drives the W08 EQ Power+ for one last time as he wraps up this year's post-season test
Date: Wednesday 29 November 2017
Driver: Valtteri Bottas
Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit
Circuit Length: 5.554km
Laps Completed: 141
Distance Covered: 783km
Best Lap Time: 1:38.490
Weather Conditions: Dry, sunny, hot
Valtteri completed a total of 141 laps in this year's post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit, covering a distance of 783km. Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 379 laps (2105km).
Valtteri Bottas:
It was a really interesting day, trying out the new Pirellis and discovering the differences between this year's and next year's tyres. I could really feel the differences and it was nice to get the feel now rather than next year. We tested all kinds of compounds and learned a lot out of all of them. I myself learned a great deal about the driving style with these new tyres. Now I'm looking forward to get some holidays.
