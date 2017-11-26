2017 Yas Marina: McLaren Honda Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Recap

Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne/Lando Norris

Location Yas Marina Circuit, 5.554km/3.451 miles



Laps/km/miles Stoffel 105/583km/362miles, Lando 118/655km/407miles



Best lap-time Stoffel 1m39.782s, Lando 1m41.714s





PROGRAMME





Another solid day of running for McLaren Honda at the final day of the 2017 season at the Abu Dhabi tyre test.



Stoffel Vandoorne continued where Fernando Alonso left off yesterday, conducting a McLaren tyre test with Pirelli to evaluate both the 2017 and 2018 tyres. Coincidentally, Stoffel also went off the track mid-morning, the rear of his car making contact with the barrier at Turn 19. Like yesterday, the team put in a fantastic effort so that Stoffel could return to the track in just over two hours, where he was able to complete his scheduled programme for the day, clocking up a total of 105 laps.



Lando Norris took over Pirelli testing duties from Oliver Turvey in a closed tyre test involving longer runs and minimal work on the car in the garage. He conducted his full, pre-planned run programme with no problems and completed 118 laps.





STOFFEL VANDOORN





“Today was generally a very good day – although it was a bit strange that I crashed in the same corner that Fernando did yesterday! Overall though, today has been very productive for me and the team, and it’s been really beneficial to be able to have a first feeling of the 2018 Pirelli compounds.



“We’ve done a lot of testing, completed some good mileage, and understood a lot about how the tyres behave. The past couple of days have now given us the tools to be able to analyse the data over the winter and have a good benchmark for next year.



“Now that we’ve reached the final day on track of the 2017 season, I’d like to say a big thanks to all my mechanics, engineers and the rest of the team – not only for working so hard on my car today – but for pushing hard throughout the whole year, despite the challenges. Every person in the team has put in a huge amount of effort and I hope they enjoy a well-deserved break with their family and friends. I’ll be back in the factory soon to work on preparation for next year, and I’m already looking forward to the start of the next chapter.”



LANDO NORRIS

2018 TEST AND RESERVE DRIVER



“It’s been a really good day. I’m pretty tired after 118 laps, but it’s all been positive and it feels good to get as many laps as I did under my belt. We got through everything that we needed to and didn’t have any issues.



“It was my first time doing some proper long runs in the car, which has helped me get a better feeling inside the cockpit compared to the Hungary test, as well as learn more about the car and the tyres. The pace was pretty good as well.



“All in all, it’s given me really good experience and I feel very positive about how the day has gone. I’m happy, my engineers are happy, I’ve learned what I needed to learn, improved throughout the day and really enjoyed it. Now that my role as reserve driver has been confirmed for 2018, I’m looking forward to working with the team over the winter to help support them with the development of the new car in preparation for next year.”







