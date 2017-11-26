2017 Yas Marina: Pirelli Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Recap

Mario Isola, Head of Car Racing – “We completed a record-breaking 2017 season,

featuring 25% wider tyres and some of the fastest lap times ever seen, with two intense

days of work at Abu Dhabi, during which the teams sampled the 2018 tyres for the first

time.



Each team had 20 sets for the test: 12 sets chosen by Pirelli (with a selection of 2018

tyres plus some 2017 tyres for comparison) and the other eight selected by the teams

themselves. In total, 23 different top drivers did some long runs as well, so not in

qualifying conditions. The characteristics of the Yas Marina circuit meant the test

concentrated on the compounds from White medium to the Pink hypersoft. The whole

test and all the drivers gave us very positive feedback.



The new Pink hypersoft meets our initial expectations, with times that are about a

second per lap faster than the Purple ultrasoft, but this obviously needs to be confirmed

on other types of track as well. All the 2018 tyres are a step softer than this year’s

equivalents, in line with what the teams asked for, with the Pink hypersoft (just added to

the range) so being two steps softer than the 2017 ultrasoft. We now look forward to

getting back on track for the first official pre-season test of 2018 at Barcelona from

February 26 to March 1”.



ABU DHABI PIRELLI TEST - NOVEMBER, 28/29

BEST TIMES AND COMPOUNDS

DRIVER TEAM TIME COMPOUND



Vettel Ferrari 1m37.551s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Raikkonen Ferrari 1m37.768s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Ricciardo Red Bull 1m38.066s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Bottas Mercedes 1m38.490s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Hamilton Mercedes 1m38.550s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Verstappen Red Bull 1m38.736s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Perez Force India 1m38.818s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018

Ocon Force India 1m39.148s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018

Grosjean Haas 1m39.270s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018





Sainz Renault 1m39.444s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Kubica Williams 1m39.485s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Stroll Williams 1m39.580s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Alonso McLaren 1m39.762s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Vandoorne McLaren 1m39.782s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Hulkenberg Renault 1m39.803s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Magnussen Haas 1m39.810s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Sirotkin Williams 1m39.947s (Day 2) SOFT 2018

Mazepin Force India 1m39.959s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Leclerc Sauber 1m40.666s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018

Gelael Toro Rosso 1m41.428s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Ericsson Sauber 1m41.681s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018

Hartley Toro Rosso 1m43.345s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018

Gasly Toro Rosso 1m44.827s (Day 2) SOFT 2018









