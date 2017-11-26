|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Yas Marina: Pirelli Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Recap
Mario Isola, Head of Car Racing – “We completed a record-breaking 2017 season,
featuring 25% wider tyres and some of the fastest lap times ever seen, with two intense
days of work at Abu Dhabi, during which the teams sampled the 2018 tyres for the first
time.
Each team had 20 sets for the test: 12 sets chosen by Pirelli (with a selection of 2018
tyres plus some 2017 tyres for comparison) and the other eight selected by the teams
themselves. In total, 23 different top drivers did some long runs as well, so not in
qualifying conditions. The characteristics of the Yas Marina circuit meant the test
concentrated on the compounds from White medium to the Pink hypersoft. The whole
test and all the drivers gave us very positive feedback.
The new Pink hypersoft meets our initial expectations, with times that are about a
second per lap faster than the Purple ultrasoft, but this obviously needs to be confirmed
on other types of track as well. All the 2018 tyres are a step softer than this year’s
equivalents, in line with what the teams asked for, with the Pink hypersoft (just added to
the range) so being two steps softer than the 2017 ultrasoft. We now look forward to
getting back on track for the first official pre-season test of 2018 at Barcelona from
February 26 to March 1”.
ABU DHABI PIRELLI TEST - NOVEMBER, 28/29
BEST TIMES AND COMPOUNDS
DRIVER TEAM TIME COMPOUND
Vettel Ferrari 1m37.551s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Raikkonen Ferrari 1m37.768s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Ricciardo Red Bull 1m38.066s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Bottas Mercedes 1m38.490s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Hamilton Mercedes 1m38.550s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Verstappen Red Bull 1m38.736s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Perez Force India 1m38.818s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018
Ocon Force India 1m39.148s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018
Grosjean Haas 1m39.270s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Sainz Renault 1m39.444s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Kubica Williams 1m39.485s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Stroll Williams 1m39.580s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Alonso McLaren 1m39.762s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Vandoorne McLaren 1m39.782s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Hulkenberg Renault 1m39.803s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Magnussen Haas 1m39.810s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Sirotkin Williams 1m39.947s (Day 2) SOFT 2018
Mazepin Force India 1m39.959s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Leclerc Sauber 1m40.666s (Day 2) HYPERSOFT 2018
Gelael Toro Rosso 1m41.428s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Ericsson Sauber 1m41.681s (Day 1) HYPERSOFT 2018
Hartley Toro Rosso 1m43.345s (Day 2) SUPERSOFT 2018
Gasly Toro Rosso 1m44.827s (Day 2) SOFT 2018
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|