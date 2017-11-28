F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Drivers happy with new Pirelli 'hyper soft'
Posted by: Admin on Nov 30, 2017 - 06:13 AM
Formula 1 News
Top F1 drivers have shown a thumbs up to Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018.

As he tested the brand new 'hyper soft' in the post-Abu Dhabi GP tyre test, world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was Pirelli's best ever.

 

Pirelli reports that the pink-marked tyre is "about a second per lap faster" than the ultra-soft.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest on Wednesday with the pink hyper-soft.

"The new tyre is really a surprise," said the German.

"It's a real step forward, but of course it's up to Pirelli to decide on what tracks we get to use it.

"It's really fast on one lap and then it degrades more noticeably than the others, but it's within limits. All in all it was a really interesting test," Vettel added.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas also admitted that he "really felt the difference" between Pirelli's 2017 and 2018 tyres.



