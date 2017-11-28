|
After being dropped by the energy drink company, 23-year-old Kvyat is believed to be only an outside chance of securing the Williams seat for 2018.
Ricciardo told Tass news agency in Baku: "I think if Daniil misses a season, it could even do him good.
"He is naturally very talented, which I recognised well when we were teammates. He was often very fast," the Australian said.
"He's also still very young and I think still has a chance to prove himself in formula one. He just needs a reboot.
"In this regard, I am confident that leaving Red Bull will even do him good," Ricciardo added.
PaddockTalk Perspective