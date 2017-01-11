Andretti Autosport Opens Its Doors For First Charity Garage Sale

Andretti Autosport Opens Its Doors For First Charity Garage Sale



For the first time in the team’s history, powerhouse race team Andretti Autosport will open their race shop to fans and Indianapolis-area residents for a charity garage sale benefitting the Michael Andretti Foundation. Attendees will have the chance to purchase team memorabilia and have items autographed by the team’s 2018 INDYCAR driver line-up of Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach and Stefan Wilson.



The charity garage sale will take place on Tuesday, December 5, at Andretti Autosport’s headquarters (7615 Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268) from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. with the driver autograph session from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Items available for purchase include hats, t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, race used wheels, umbrellas and more.



With the name Andretti, it’s clear that winning on the track is important, but team owner Michael Andretti seeks to prove that winning off the track is equally important by working to benefit the local community - with this idea comes the Michael Andretti Foundation. Through donations, sponsorships and fundraising events, the foundation distributes funds to non-profit organizations that promote programs for better health, education and welfare of America’s children and citizens.



In keeping with the spirit of giving, Andretti Autosport encourages those attending to the charity garage sale to also participate in the team’s canned food drive and bring canned food items that will be donated to Gleaner’s Food Bank in Indianapolis. Participants will receive one raffle ticket per canned good they donate for a chance to win a prize at the conclusion of the event.





