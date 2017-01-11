|
Hulman-George Family Statement on Passing of Jim Nabors
A statement from the Hulman-George family, owners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, about actor and entertainer Jim Nabors, who died Thursday, Nov. 30 at age 87. Nabors sang a beloved rendition of "Back Home Again in Indiana" 36 times between 1972 and 2014 during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500:
"Jim Nabors was such a kind, caring man, and we will miss him greatly. Jim was born in Alabama, but he became a Hoosier to all of us almost immediately after he began his superb performances of 'Back Home Again in Indiana' starting in 1972. He loved coming back home to the Speedway almost every May for more than 40 years and seeing his friends and race fans, who loved him dearly. Jim was not only a treasured friend, but truly a cherished member of our family. We will never forget his genuine kindness, sincerity and loyalty. He was a wonderful man who inspired millions of people across the globe every May and throughout his entire life."
