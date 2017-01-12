F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· The inside story of the race that made Martin Truex Jr. a champion (Nov 30, 2017)
· 2017 Yas Marina: Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Results (Nov 29, 2017)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final sendoff has a noble purpose (Nov 29, 2017)
· Hospital visit hits home for Martin Truex Jr (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 Yas Marina: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win! (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to lose major backer Santander ? (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Petrobras to sponsor McLaren in 2018 ? (Nov 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Hamilton could quit 'at any time'
Posted by: Admin on Dec 01, 2017 - 06:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hamilton could quit 'at any time'


Lewis Hamilton will quit formula one when his "private life" becomes more important to him.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Marc Surer, following the reigning world champion's latest claims about potentially quitting the sport.

 

Hamilton's latest comments could be because he is reportedly negotiating a lucrative new deal with Mercedes to take him beyond his 2018 contract.

But Surer said: "I also think sometimes that he's so distracted by his private life.

"One day he could say 'Oh man, do I have to go and race again?' I think that could happen to him any time," the Swiss told the German broadcaster Sky.

Surer also thinks Hamilton will only now be motivated if he is pushing for a title, as was demonstrated in the last races of 2017 when Valtteri Bottas had the edge.

"Bottas is just in a different category to Hamilton," he said. "We saw that clearly this year.

"If Lewis is serious, Bottas lacks something to him."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy