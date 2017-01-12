|
Hamilton's latest comments could be because he is reportedly negotiating a lucrative new deal with Mercedes to take him beyond his 2018 contract.
But Surer said: "I also think sometimes that he's so distracted by his private life.
"One day he could say 'Oh man, do I have to go and race again?' I think that could happen to him any time," the Swiss told the German broadcaster Sky.
Surer also thinks Hamilton will only now be motivated if he is pushing for a title, as was demonstrated in the last races of 2017 when Valtteri Bottas had the edge.
"Bottas is just in a different category to Hamilton," he said. "We saw that clearly this year.
"If Lewis is serious, Bottas lacks something to him."
PaddockTalk Perspective