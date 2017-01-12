F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· The inside story of the race that made Martin Truex Jr. a champion (Nov 30, 2017)
· 2017 Yas Marina: Formula One F1 Wednesday Test Results (Nov 29, 2017)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final sendoff has a noble purpose (Nov 29, 2017)
· Hospital visit hits home for Martin Truex Jr (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 Yas Marina: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Race Results - Mercedes, Bottas Win! (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 26, 2017)
· 2017 Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 25, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to lose major backer Santander ? (Nov 28, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Petrobras to sponsor McLaren in 2018 ? (Nov 27, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Halo to make 2018 cars slower ? (Nov 25, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
2017 F1: New tyres to help F1 car designers
Posted by: Admin on Dec 01, 2017 - 06:18 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: New tyres to help F1 car designers


Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018 will open up new car design possibilities for F1 teams.

That is the claim of Mario Isola, the Italian tyre supplier's F1 chief.

 

This week, top drivers gave a thumbs up to Pirelli's all-new 'hyper soft' tyre for 2018, with next year's compounds also being softer across the range.

"The feedback from the drivers was positive and the hyper soft turned out to be 1 second faster than the ultra soft," Isola told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The other compounds were a little closer together in performance than we expected, but it's not a problem because we are not obliged to bring similar compounds to the races and skipping a step will mean more flexible strategies," he added.

Isola also said Pirelli wanted to produce a tyre for 2018 that allows either one or two-stop strategies.

"We wanted to leave the door open for one stops, yes," he confirmed.

"We believe that these tyres will allow designers to be free to explore two schools of thought: making a car either very fast but hard on the tyres, or kinder with the tyres in order to exploit the softer compounds," Isola said.

He said the 2018 tyres have also been designed to reduce blistering, and be less sensitive to pressures and temperatures.



