2017 F1: Todt 'forgives' Vettel for Baku incident
Posted by: Admin on Dec 01, 2017 - 06:18 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Todt 'forgives' Vettel for Baku incident


FIA president Jean Todt says he "forgives" Sebastian Vettel for his actions this year in Baku.

In the heat of their 2017 title battle, the Ferrari driver pulled alongside Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during a safety car period in Azerbaijan and deliberately crashed into him.

 

But Todt says it's important to move on.

"You know, I'm very tolerant," the 71-year-old Frenchman is quoted by Auto Bild.

"I do not like people judging behaviour without taking into account the emotions from the cockpit.

"I can relate to that very well, because I have experienced situations like that with Michael Schumacher.

"Can you imagine what happened in Jerez in 1997," Todt recalled, "or in Monaco in 2006 when he did that stupid thing in qualifying?

"People have weaknesses, and when they realise and say 'I should not have done that' then you have to forgive. That's how it was with Sebastian," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


